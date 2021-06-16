 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Energy milestone: Florida utility topples last coal chimney

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Yaroslav Maltsev


INDIANTOWN, Fla. (AP) — Florida Power & Light imploded the 495-foot chimney stack of its last coal-fired generating plant.

Wednesday’s demolition was being described as a milestone in the utility’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

A demolition company used more than 170 pounds of explosives to implode the stack and an adjoining conveyor building north of West Palm Beach.

The plant was built in 1995 and the utility purchased it in 2016. It shut the plant down more than two years ago. Florida Power & Light will tear down the rest of the plant later this year.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP