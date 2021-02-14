 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: NOAA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The plight of endangered right whales has taken another sad turn.

A baby whale washed ashore dead on a Florida beach Saturday with telltale signs of being struck by a boat.

There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and experts say any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction.

Federal biologists expressed dismay over the discovery of the 22-foot male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. The circumstances surrounding the whale’s death are under investigation.

But officials said it was clear that a vessel was involved because of propeller wounds to the head and back.


