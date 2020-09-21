 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Emergency Room Visits for the Flu are Up in Orange County

by (WMFE)

Photo: Hytallo Souza

Flu season usually begins in October across the country.

Health Director Raul Pino says these early cases suggest flu season is already here in Central Florida and it’s time to get vaccinated. 

“And the vaccine needs a few days to be able to develop immunity. So you have to take it well in advance of when the season goes in the high peak so that you are protected from the outcomes. So this is really the time from now on as soon as possible to get vaccinated.”

Pino recommended people get the quadrivalent flu vaccine that protects against four different types of influenza viruses for the most coverage. 

“So you have more protection. So when you are getting vaccinated ask, ‘which vaccine are you getting?’ And get the one that has four viruses, if you have the ability to get that one.”

He said the state received more than 800,000 dollars from the CDC to increase vaccination rates in the county using drive-through sites. 

Flu symptoms, according to the CDC include:

  • fever or feeling feverish/chills
  • cough
  • sore throat
  • runny or stuffy nose
  • muscle or body aches
  • headaches
  • fatigue (tiredness)
  • some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

