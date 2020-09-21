Emergency Room Visits for the Flu are Up in Orange County

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Flu season usually begins in October across the country.

Health Director Raul Pino says these early cases suggest flu season is already here in Central Florida and it’s time to get vaccinated.

“And the vaccine needs a few days to be able to develop immunity. So you have to take it well in advance of when the season goes in the high peak so that you are protected from the outcomes. So this is really the time from now on as soon as possible to get vaccinated.”

Pino recommended people get the quadrivalent flu vaccine that protects against four different types of influenza viruses for the most coverage.

“So you have more protection. So when you are getting vaccinated ask, ‘which vaccine are you getting?’ And get the one that has four viruses, if you have the ability to get that one.”

He said the state received more than 800,000 dollars from the CDC to increase vaccination rates in the county using drive-through sites.

Flu symptoms, according to the CDC include:

fever or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

