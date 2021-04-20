 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Emergency manager: Ocala tornado struck without warning Sunday evening

by (WMFE)

A tornado damaged a building on West Silver Springs Boulevard -- also known as West State Road 40 -- in Ocala Sunday evening. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A tornado that caused relatively minor damage and no injuries in Ocala on Sunday evening came pretty much without warning.

Preston Bowlin. Photo: MCSO

Marion County Emergency Management Director Preston Bowlin told County Commissioners Tuesday that his emergency alert system known as Alert Marion did not send out a warning.

National Weather Service meteorologists told him they, too, were surprised, he says.

“There was no notification,” Bowlin said. “That started so low under the radar and happened, you know. So they were really surprised with that as well.”

The weather service determined Monday morning that it was an E-F-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 miles per hour.

It traveled 2-point-3 miles and lifted the roof off a commercial building on West State Road 40 east of I-75.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP