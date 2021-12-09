 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

See Contest Rules

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Embry-Riddle student arrested with ammo and collapsible rifle after threat to shoot up university

by (WMFE)

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young holds a collapsible rifle found in the backpack of an Embry-Riddle student who was believed to be planning a mass shooting. Image: DBPD


A 19-year-old student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University was arrested Thursday after police say he was planning to shoot up the university.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young says John Hagins was plotting a mass shooting at Embry-Riddle on the last day of school before winter break.

Daytona Beach police displayed the contents of a backpack carried by an Embry-Riddle student who was believed to be planning a mass shooting. Image: DBPD

But police arrested Hagins early in the morning as he left his off-campus home in the Andros Isles apartment complex. He had a backpack containing a collapsible rifle, six loaded magazines, a scope and four boxes of ammunition.

“I’m extremely relieved that we are not the next national media story as it relates to a mass shooting on a campus because the intent was there,” the chief said during a press conference.

Two other students had tipped off campus security because of the plan that Hagins had laid out in a group chat on SnapChat.

“By the grace of God two students came forward and thwarted that plan,” Young said. “By the grace of God, they came forward and prevented Embry-Riddle Aeronautical from being the next national media story with regards to a mass shooting.”

Young says Hagins acknowledged making the threat but said he was joking.

Police said he faces numerous charges, but those charges had not had been determined as of early Thursday afternoon.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP