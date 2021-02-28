 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Elusive wetland bird added to Florida’s endangered species list

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: FWC

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida has added one of the most elusive wetland birds to its endangered and threatened species.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners met Thursday and Friday online, adopting the eastern black rail bird to the list, in order to be consistent with federal protections.

Rarely seen or heard, the black rail’s habitat is disappearing rapidly as climate change and development continue to destroy wetlands.

Some of the birds’ preferred habitat has been converted to homes and golf course communities.


