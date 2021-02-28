Elusive wetland bird added to Florida’s endangered species list

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida has added one of the most elusive wetland birds to its endangered and threatened species.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioners met Thursday and Friday online, adopting the eastern black rail bird to the list, in order to be consistent with federal protections.

Rarely seen or heard, the black rail’s habitat is disappearing rapidly as climate change and development continue to destroy wetlands.

Some of the birds’ preferred habitat has been converted to homes and golf course communities.