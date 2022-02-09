Edward Waters University president says critical race theory backlash, HBCU bomb threats are linked

This month’s bomb threats against more than a dozen HBCUs, including 2 in Florida, are being blamed on minors who have connections to a violent Neo-Nazi group. Edward Waters University’s president says political discourse around critical race theory is radicalizing people.

This week, representatives of #FBI #Jacksonville, @JSOPIO, @CISAgov, @USAO_MDFL and @ewctigers worked to identify ways to expand our partnerships and enhance measures to keep students and staff safe. This kind of ongoing communication is key to protecting the community. pic.twitter.com/Fs8RzJP85A — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) February 8, 2022

Early reports from the FBI suggest six minors carried out the bomb threats at HBCUs across the country, including Florida’s Bethune-Cookman University and Edward Waters University.

Edward Waters University President A. Zachary Faison Jr. blames rhetoric around critical race theory for the radicalization of these young people.

“This is rooted in many respects out of ignorance. And ignorance not necessarily in a pejorative sense. But in the literal sense. That our young people are not being exposed to the history, and not being exposed to truth when it comes to these matters of race.”

He says attacks like these are just another reason why American history should be taught in all its truth.

“As ironic as it might seem, the fact that we’re having that discussion around how we should teach our young people and what we should teach our young people and the connection and proximity to that with the fact that this heinous, heinous act is being committed by reported young persons was particularly alarming for me, and I’m sure for many of us.”

Faison says he’s hopeful the perpetrators’ ages won’t soften the response to the crime.

Critical race theory has been banned in seven states so far including Florida.