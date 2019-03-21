Educators Gather At Stetson To Promote Higher Education In Prisons

College educators are gathering at Stetson University to promote higher education in Florida prisons.

Inmates at the Tomoka Correctional Institution can take college credit courses through Stetson’s Community Education project, which is funded by a grant from the Laughing Gull Foundation.

The project’s co-director, Dr. Pamela Cappas-Toro, said funding is just one of the topics up for discussion.

“The five programs that we have in the state, they have different models, and the economic support is coming from different parts, right, so we will engage in conversations also with the secretary of the department of corrections Mark Inch, to see how we can all work together,” said Cappas-Toro.

“So this is very exciting, that we are hosting a gathering and we will start conversations about how these diverse programs can support each other and how we can support more college in Florida prisons.”

Other prison education programs include Exchange for Change, the Florida Prison Education Project, Writers with Conviction, and ESUBA.

The panel discussion runs from 7 to 8:30pm tonight in the duPont-Ball Library at Stetson University’s Deland Campus.