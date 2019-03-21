 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Educators Gather At Stetson To Promote Higher Education In Prisons

by (WMFE)

Dr. Pamela Cappas-Toro is co-director of Stetson University's Community Education Project at Tomoka Correctional Institution. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

College educators are gathering at Stetson University to promote higher education in Florida prisons. 

Inmates at the Tomoka Correctional Institution can take college credit courses through Stetson’s Community Education project, which is funded by a grant from the Laughing Gull Foundation.

The project’s co-director, Dr. Pamela Cappas-Toro, said funding is just one of the topics up for discussion.

“The five programs that we have in the state, they have different models, and the economic support is coming from different parts, right, so we will engage in conversations also with the secretary of the department of corrections Mark Inch, to see how we can all work together,” said Cappas-Toro.

“So this is very exciting, that we are hosting a gathering and we will start conversations about how these diverse programs can support each other and how we can support more college in Florida prisons.”

Other prison education programs include Exchange for Change, the Florida Prison Education Project, Writers with Conviction, and ESUBA.

The panel discussion runs from 7 to 8:30pm tonight in the duPont-Ball Library at Stetson University’s Deland Campus.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP