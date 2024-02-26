Students at thirteen Orange County Schools will get free after-school meals
Students at thirteen schools in Orange County will be able to get free after-school meals as part of the Florida Department of Health’s Child Care Food Program.
The free snacks and suppers during the weekdays will be available to children who attend after-school programs on site.
Meals must include milk, fruit and veg, grains, and meat or a meat alternative.
Here are the list of participating schools:
- Village Park Elementary
- Timber Creek High
- West Creek Elementary
- Boone High
- Moss Park Elementary
- Audubon Park School K-8
- Innovation Middle
- Sun Blaze Elementary
- Timber Lakes Elementary
- Timber Springs Middle
- Blanker School K-8
- Dommerich Elementary
- Sunrise Elementary
Read more about the Florida Department of Health program here.