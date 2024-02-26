© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Students at thirteen Orange County Schools will get free after-school meals

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 26, 2024 at 11:27 AM EST
Students at the thirteen qualifying schools will be able to get free after-school meals as part of a Florida Department of Health program.
Pexels
Students at thirteen schools in Orange County will be able to get free after-school meals as part of the Florida Department of Health’s Child Care Food Program.

The free snacks and suppers during the weekdays will be available to children who attend after-school programs on site.

Meals must include milk, fruit and veg, grains, and meat or a meat alternative.

Here are the list of participating schools:

  1. Village Park Elementary
  2. Timber Creek High
  3. West Creek Elementary
  4. Boone High
  5. Moss Park Elementary
  6. Audubon Park School K-8
  7. Innovation Middle
  8. Sun Blaze Elementary
  9. Timber Lakes Elementary
  10. Timber Springs Middle
  11. Blanker School K-8
  12. Dommerich Elementary
  13. Sunrise Elementary

Read more about the Florida Department of Health program here.

A sample menu from the Florida Department of Health program.
Florida Department of Health screenshot
Education Central Florida NewsOrange County
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
