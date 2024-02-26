Students at thirteen Orange County Schools will get free after-school meals

Students at thirteen schools in Orange County will be able to get free after-school meals as part of the Florida Department of Health’s Child Care Food Program.

The free snacks and suppers during the weekdays will be available to children who attend after-school programs on site.

Meals must include milk, fruit and veg, grains, and meat or a meat alternative.

Here are the list of participating schools:

Village Park Elementary Timber Creek High West Creek Elementary Boone High Moss Park Elementary Audubon Park School K-8 Innovation Middle Sun Blaze Elementary Timber Lakes Elementary Timber Springs Middle Blanker School K-8 Dommerich Elementary Sunrise Elementary

Read more about the Florida Department of Health program here.