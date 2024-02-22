Governor DeSantis says he’ll only sign social media bill if it’s revised

A social media bill that would ban minors from using the platforms has passed the Florida Senate.

However, at a press conference in Orlando Thursday, February 22, Governor Ron DeSantis said he’ll only sign a reformed version of the bill.

Under the current bill language, kids under the age of 16 won’t be able to have access to social media accounts, including previously opened accounts.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’ll only sign the bill if it gives parents some choice in the matter.

He said that might include allowing children who are 14 and 15 to use the sites for a limited amount of time as long as a parent is supervising their use.

“I don’t think it’s there yet. Hopefully we’ll be able to get there in a way that I think answers the concerns that a lot of folks have,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said as a parent himself, he didn’t think it was practical to simply ban everyone under 16 from the sites.

“Parents need to have a role in this. We’re working to make sure that there is a role for parents. You can say it’s disfavored or not allowed for a 14- or 15-year-old, but they have a right to opt in,” said DeSantis.

Supporters of the bill say it’s needed to combat the negative mental health effects of social media use in teens.

The bill is now headed to a second vote in the Florida House, before making its way to the governor’s desk.

If passed, the law would take effect starting July 1, 2024.

Read the full bill below