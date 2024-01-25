Sociology's out as a general ed requirement, DEI funding is banned in Florida

The Florida Board of Governors has approved new rules that ban state universities and colleges from spending on diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI programs.

The changes were made at the board's meeting on Wednesday, January 24.

The rules also remove sociology as a general education course at public universities in the state.

At the meeting, Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. said, “Students should be focused on learning the truth about our country instead of being radicalized by woke ideologies in the college classrooms.”

Opponents of these rules say they are an infringement on the First Amendment rights of teachers and students in post-secondary education.

Read the new Sociology rule here and the new DEI spending rule here.