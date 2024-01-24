© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volusia County School Board tables random searches policy

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 24, 2024 at 1:05 PM EST
Pexels
The Volusia County School Board tabled a policy that would allow students and visitors to be randomly searched at their meeting last night, Tuesday, January 23.

The board will discuss the policy again, and possibly rewrite it based on public comment at the meeting, at a future board workshop.

Parents, students and union representatives spoke out against the policy, saying the language was too vague and would lead to students being racially profiled.

The district says it’s needed amidst rising incidents of guns being found on campus.

Currently, random searches are only allowed at after-school activities like football games. Classroom searches can only be initiated if there is probable cause.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
