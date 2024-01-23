Volusia School Board will vote on whether to allow random searches of students, visitors

The Volusia County School Board will vote Tuesday, January 23 on whether to implement a policy that would allow for random searches of students and visitors to the district.

Right now, those searches are only allowed in a classroom if there is probable cause to believe a student is a threat to themselves or another student.

Random searches are already allowed at after school activities.

A metal detector and other electronic equipment could be used during the search.

Opponents of the measure say the searches could make the district's campuses less welcoming, but school officials say the measure is needed as weapons have been found on campus over the last few months.

Here's what the new item in the school handbook would say:

“All visitors to Volusia County school sites or events are on notice that searches may be conducted at random and without cause by the site administrator. Furthermore, the use of an electronic device may be utilized to assist with the search.”

