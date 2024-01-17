Elementary student in Orange County hit, killed by school bus

A nine-year-old was hit and killed by a school bus in Orange County on Tuesday, January 16.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident after a nine-year-old was hit and killed by a school bus in Orange County on Tuesday.

The initial investigation suggests the child had crawled under the bus at the time of the accident.

The child was a student at Lawton Chiles Elementary School.

In a statement, OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez said, “My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the student's family and school community. To lose a child so suddenly and tragically is extremely difficult especially for family and friends.”

The district says it’s cooperating with FHP.

School counselors are available for students and staff at the school this week.