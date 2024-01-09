© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Central Florida schools impacted by stormy weather. Here's what to know

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST
Central Florida schools are changing up their schedules on Tuesday, January 9.
Central Florida schools are changing up their schedules on Tuesday, January 9.

After-school activities have been canceled at school districts throughout Central Florida on Tuesday ahead of expected stormy weather.

Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, and Volusia have all canceled after-school activities, games and night-school classes today.

Marion County Schools have canceled school and all after-school activities on Tuesday.

Local universities and colleges are still operating as usual despite the storm.
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
