Central Florida schools impacted by stormy weather. Here's what to know
After-school activities have been canceled at school districts throughout Central Florida on Tuesday ahead of expected stormy weather.
Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, and Volusia have all canceled after-school activities, games and night-school classes today.
Marion County Schools have canceled school and all after-school activities on Tuesday.
Local universities and colleges are still operating as usual despite the storm.