Volusia gets its first, Marion its second Community Partnership School. Here's what to know

There will be two new Community Partnership Schools in the new year in Central Florida, one in Volusia, and one in Marion county.

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports the schools represent a partnership between the school district, a university or college, a community nonprofit, and a healthcare provider.

The goal is to provide students, their families and the surrounding community with health checkups, clothes, meals, and tutoring in order to boost academic outcomes.

This year, Campbell Middle School in Volusia and East Marion Elementary School in Marion have been added to the list of Community Partnership Schools.

Children’s Home Society of Florida Director Ernie Hamilton said he’s excited for the future of these schools. His nonprofit has partnered with UCF to support them.

“So it's going to be a very exciting thing for those kids. There will be in year three, year five, we will see student success, enhance, we will see family engagements, enhance, all these different enhancements that are going to happen. It's just going to be a wonderful sight to see for this community," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said these schools help center the teaching environment on the mind, body and spirit of children.

“And this gives the opportunity for teachers to teach, and to do what they have been raised and have gone to school to do and gives us the opportunity to provide those supports to the teacher so that they can focus on the education, and we focus on the well-being of the children and on the needs that they have outside of the classroom," said Hamilton.

So far, there are nine Community Partnership Schools in Central Florida: four in Orange, one in Volusia, one in Brevard, one in Polk and two in Marion county.

The list of the Central Florida Community Partnership Schools are:

Evans High School

Endeavor Elementary School

OCPS Academic Center for Excellence

Crystal Lake Elementary School

College Park Elementary School

Eccleston Elementary School

Jones High School

Campbell Middle School

East Marion Elementary School

