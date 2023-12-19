© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After contentious assembly, Bunnell Elementary gets a new principal

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
McGee has been the assistant principal at the school since 2019. Before that she was a school counselor.
Flagler County Schools district website
McGee has been the assistant principal at the school since 2019. Before that she was a school counselor.

Bunnell Elementary School is getting a new principal in 2024 after the former Flagler County school's principal resigned as the result of a contentious school assembly.

Cari McGee will be the new principal at Bunnell Elementary School in Flagler County in the new year.

Former principal Donnelle Evensen resigned in September following a school assembly singling out Black students for their performance on a statewide test, that many were high scorers on.

McGee has been the assistant principal at the school since 2019. Before that she was a school counselor.

In a statement, Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore says that stakeholders asked for a leader who would listen and be active in the community and that, “Ms. McGee is that person.”

Bunnell Elementary received a C letter grade on the latest statewide Florida Department of Education report card.

Read more about McGee here.
Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details