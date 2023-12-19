After contentious assembly, Bunnell Elementary gets a new principal

Bunnell Elementary School is getting a new principal in 2024 after the former Flagler County school's principal resigned as the result of a contentious school assembly.

Cari McGee will be the new principal at Bunnell Elementary School in Flagler County in the new year.

Former principal Donnelle Evensen resigned in September following a school assembly singling out Black students for their performance on a statewide test, that many were high scorers on.

McGee has been the assistant principal at the school since 2019. Before that she was a school counselor.

In a statement, Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore says that stakeholders asked for a leader who would listen and be active in the community and that, “Ms. McGee is that person.”

Bunnell Elementary received a C letter grade on the latest statewide Florida Department of Education report card.

