Orange County Schools roll out new weapons screening technology

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
Seven Orange County Schools are rolling out new technology meant to detect weapons, starting with Wekiva High School Monday, December 18.

The technology called OPENGATE is a walk-through weapons detection system that automatically screens people who walk through it wearing backpacks or other bags.

It can also detect other banned items on school campuses.

The system is similar to ones already used at stadiums and other public venues.

The goal is to identify and confiscate any contraband as students are entering school premises.

Along with Wekiva, the technology will be rolled out at Boone, Horizon, Lake Nona, Evans, Timber Creek, and Jones high schools. Those other schools will get the tech starting in March.
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
