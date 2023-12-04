© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New speed detection technology approved for Osceola County district schools

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published December 4, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST
Commissioners voted to approve the new speed detection technology at a meeting on Monday, December 4.
Commissioners voted to approve the new speed detection technology at a meeting on Monday, December 4.

Osceola County Commissioners have approved the use of new speed detection technology outside 15 schools in the county.

The technology will include cameras like the ones currently used at red lights.

Under law HB 657, every county or municipality must pass an ordinance in order to authorize the placement of the technology outside high risk schools for walkers and bikers.

The county now has 30 days to make a public announcement and run a public awareness campaign about the new technology, in order to alert drivers in the area.

During this campaign, drivers can only receive a warning for a moving violation.

After that, speeding in a school zone, will result in a fine of $100 dollars minimum.

Funds generated by speeders will support the School Crossing Guard Recruitment and Retention Program. The technology cannot be used for remote surveillance of other kinds.

Counties must release their first report of speeding trends by October 1, 2024.

For a full list of schools where the technology will be located, click here.
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
