Speed detection systems could be coming to some Osceola County schools
Osceola County Commissioners will vote to approve the installation of new speed detection technology around public schools in the county Monday, December 4.
If approved, the technology would aid law enforcement officials in the enforcement of school zone speed limits in Osceola County.
The technology would include cameras, like the ones already used at red lights.
It would be installed around 15 schools that have been identified as high risk for walkers and bikers.
Under HB 657 which took effect in July, every county or municipality must enact an ordinance in order to authorize the placement of a speed detection system.
Fines for speeding in a school zone begin at $100 dollars per citation.
Watch the meeting here. Read the full resolution here.
Here's the list of areas where the technology will be installed:
- Parkway Middle School – 857 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida, 34743
- Boggy Creek Elementary School – 810 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee, Florida, 34743
- Horizon Middle School – 2020 Ham Brown Road, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746
- Sunrise Elementary School – 1925 Ham Brown Road, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746
- KOA Elementary School – 5000 KOA Street, Kissimmee, Florida, 34758
- BridgePrep Academy – 4851 KOA Street, Poinciana, Florida, 34758
- BridgePrep Academy – Intersection of Marigold Avenue and San Remo Road
- Deerwood Elementary School – 3701 Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, Florida, 34758
- Deerwood Elementary School – Intersection of Marigold Avenue and San Lorenzo Road (South)
- Narcoossee Elementary and Middle Schools – 2700 N. Narcoossee Road, St. Cloud, Florida, 34771
- Liberty High School – 4250 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746
- Bellalago Academy – 3651 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746
- Mater Brighton Lakes Academy – 3200 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746
- Reedy Creek Elementary – Intersection of S. Poinciana Boulevard and Eagles Trail
- Poinciana High School – 2300 S. Poinciana Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida, 34758
- Mater Palms Academy – 401 S. Poinciana Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida, 34746