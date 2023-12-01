Speed detection systems could be coming to some Osceola County schools

Osceola County Commissioners will vote to approve the installation of new speed detection technology around public schools in the county Monday, December 4.

If approved, the technology would aid law enforcement officials in the enforcement of school zone speed limits in Osceola County.

The technology would include cameras, like the ones already used at red lights.

It would be installed around 15 schools that have been identified as high risk for walkers and bikers.

Under HB 657 which took effect in July, every county or municipality must enact an ordinance in order to authorize the placement of a speed detection system.

Fines for speeding in a school zone begin at $100 dollars per citation.

Watch the meeting here. Read the full resolution here.

Here's the list of areas where the technology will be installed: