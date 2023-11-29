Global Games come to Orlando K-12 school

More than 1,200 students from 19 schools and 8 countries will participate in the 2023 Global Games in Orlando through Friday.

The games highlight athletes between the ages of 12 to 14 competing in over 800 different sports competitions from flag football to beach volleyball.

The goal is to teach kids the unifying power of sport.

Regional Managing Director John McCall said, "The Global Games offer students the opportunity to develop their personal and team leadership skills through athletic competition while forming meaningful friendships that could last a lifetime.”

The games are being held at Windermere Preparatory School in Central Florida.

