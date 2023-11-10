Two students were hit outside Lake Minneola High. Here's Lake County's response

After two students were hit near Lake Minneola High School, Lake County, the city of Lake Minneola, and the state are announcing critical safety upgrades in the area.

In October, a high schooler was killed after he was hit near the bus loop at Lake Minneola High. Then that same month, another student was hit near the school and survived.

In response, officials are rolling out a number of upgrades around the school to improve the safety of students and staff starting with pop-up pedestrian safety education events.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office has amped up safety patrols around the school and additional lighting has been added on campus.

Still to come, a new stop sign will be added outside the bus loop and the school will boast more pedestrian crosswalk signs and warnings that drivers are entering a school zone.

In a statement, Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay says, “Making sure our students have a safe passageway to and from school each day is our collective responsibility.”

Here's the full list of upgrades from the county:

