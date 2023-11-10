© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two students were hit outside Lake Minneola High. Here's Lake County's response

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published November 10, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST
Lake County Sheriff’s Office has amped up safety patrols around the school and additional lighting has been added on campus.
Pexels
Lake County Sheriff’s Office has amped up safety patrols around the school and additional lighting has been added on campus.

After two students were hit near Lake Minneola High School, Lake County, the city of Lake Minneola, and the state are announcing critical safety upgrades in the area.

In October, a high schooler was killed after he was hit near the bus loop at Lake Minneola High. Then that same month, another student was hit near the school and survived.

In response, officials are rolling out a number of upgrades around the school to improve the safety of students and staff starting with pop-up pedestrian safety education events.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office has amped up safety patrols around the school and additional lighting has been added on campus.

Still to come, a new stop sign will be added outside the bus loop and the school will boast more pedestrian crosswalk signs and warnings that drivers are entering a school zone.

In a statement, Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay says, “Making sure our students have a safe passageway to and from school each day is our collective responsibility.”

Here's the full list of upgrades from the county:

  • "Increasing safety patrols by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office around the bus loop area until additional lighting is installed
  • Scheduling the lights at the Minneola Athletic Complex to be on each morning from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. (completed Nov. 1)
  • Painting the curbing, trail striping, and yield/stop bars at Hancock Trail and Lake Minneola High School bus loop intersection (completed Nov. 6)
  • Installing a new trail stop sign to alert walkers traveling toward the bus loop (to be completed by Nov. 13)
  • Extending trail lighting from south of Big Sky Dr. and north to Gatewood Ave. 
  • Installing in-house safety signs and striping (to be completed by Nov. 16), including:
    • Adding ‘Next 1/2 Mile’ plaque below school zone flashers
    • Re-striping bus loop crosswalk
    • Adding advanced pedestrian signs at midblock crosswalks
    • Upgrading all pedestrian signs to yellow/green signs"
Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details