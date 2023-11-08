More SROs? Arming teachers? Central Florida schools address safety

Officials in several Central Florida school districts are still asking for backup when it comes to safety, with mixed results.

Volusia County Schools' request to fund eight additional school resource officer positions in the district was denied Tuesday by the county council (watch the full meeting here).

That leaves seven middle schools in the district without an SRO.

Next Tuesday, the Brevard County School Board will discuss arming teachers in the district, under an expansion of a statewide guardian program (read the agenda here and watch the meeting here).

The program was put in place in the aftermath of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Supporters of these measures say they’re needed to keep teachers and kids safe, while opponents say more guns in schools can only lead to more violence.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, almost 37,000 people have been killed by guns in America in 2023, with 597 mass shootings committed since the start of the year.