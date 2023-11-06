Judge rules lawsuit can move forward in battle over Hungerford School site

A ninth judicial circuit court judge has declined to throw out a lawsuit against the Orange County School board over the site of the area’s first school for Black children.

That means that the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community’s lawsuit against the school board over the Hungerford School can move forward.

The nonprofit claims the school board misused the land that was donated for the purpose of educating children, and wants to see it turned into a museum.

Last spring, a developer pulled out of a deal that would have turned the site into a mixed housing development.

In a statement, the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community's Director N.Y. Nathiri said, "We are pleased with the court's ruling that our lawsuit is allowed to proceed. This decision ensures that we will have our day in court."

She added residents and not the school board should be the ones to determine what happens with the land.

Orange County Schools said it doesn't comment on pending litigation.