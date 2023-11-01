© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Florida Virtual School sign-up begins

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published November 1, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT
Enrollment ends November 9.

Families can sign their children up for a new semester of Florida Virtual School this week.

Florida families who are interested in sending their students to virtual school can enroll through November 9.

Applications for Florida Virtual School are now open for the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year, which starts in the new year.

Students in grades K-12 may apply for the free online school, which provides a 180-day-calendar school year with AP and technical education options.

In June this year, the school put a pause on hiring new teachers and other staff members as it had experienced a drop in full-time students. "Flex" students had continued to increase at the school.

School officials say that drop is due to more families opting for in-person learning environments post-COVID.
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
