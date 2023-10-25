Central Florida school only one in state to receive federal teaching grant

The U.S. Department of Education is awarding nearly $115 million in grants to schools throughout the country to help them recruit and retain new teachers.

In Central Florida, United Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida, received more than $2 million dollars. The nonprofit operates 8 inclusive charter schools in the state.

The mission of the school is to "welcome children with and without disabilities to an environment that is inclusive and provides opportunities to learn, play, and grow together."

School officials can use the money to boost teacher pay and provide career advancement and leadership training opportunities to teachers and staff.

The goal of the initiative is to reduce a nationwide teacher shortage while ensuring the country has a well-prepared, diverse, and sustainable K-12 educator workforce.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the nationwide teacher shortage, "disproportionately impacts students from our communities of color, students from low-income backgrounds, students with disabilities and English learners."

At the start of the school year, there was a shortage of 7,000 teachers in Florida.

North Carolina schools received the most grants from the program. Schools in 18 states were awarded grants.

Read more about the program here.