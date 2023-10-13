Polk County Schools open Friday after possible threat linked to war between Israel, Hamas

Polk County Schools are open Friday, October 13 after school officials assured families that they had not received any threats against the schools.

The district had received questions about whether schools were in danger in connection with the war between Israel and Hamas.

The district's post on Instagram says, “Please know that we work closely with law enforcement, and have not received any reports of threats against PCPS schools.”

All PCPS schools and offices are open today, but schools will be closed on Monday for a previously scheduled teacher in-service day.

No other schools in Central Florida were impacted by this possible threat.

The war intensified Thursday, when Israel called for the evacuations of 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza, about half of the territory's people.

Exports warn this could signal an impending ground offensive in the region. Thousands have been killed on both sides of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, and thousands more have been displaced.

