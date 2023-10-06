Osceola continues free college tuition for high school graduates, using county funds

Osceola County commissioners visited high schools Friday to tell seniors that, after they graduate next spring, they can attend Valencia College or Osceola Technical College for free.

It'll be the third year of a program called Osceola Prosper.

In the current fiscal year, the county has set aside $8.3 million for it. Previously, federal pandemic relief funds covered the cost. But this fiscal year, the money comes from the county's general fund.

Osceola Prosper pays the tuition and fees for county graduates of public, charter and private schools -- even homeschool graduates -- as they pursue a degree or certificate.

According to a news release, Commission Chairwoman Viviana Janer told Gateway High seniors that the commission believes in them and this program.

“Osceola Prosper will help you continue your education, which is the great equalizer in our society," she said. "It is something no one can take away from you, and it will help you achieve your dreams without having to worry about the burden of a huge debt.”

County officials say that 4,763 graduates signed up in the first two years.

