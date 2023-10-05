© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Osceola School Board member charged with battery, serving alcohol to a minor

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 5, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
School Board member Julius Melendez has been charged with misdemeanor battery and serving alcohol to someone under the age of 21 this week.
Osceola County School Board
The complaints against Melendez date back to July, when the woman came forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct.

An Osceola County School Board member has been charged with two misdemeanors after he allegedly served alcohol to an 18-year-old woman and then tried to kiss her.

Julius Melendez was charged last week with battery and serving alcohol to someone under age.

But the complaints against Melendez date back to July, when the woman came forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The teen was not a student in the district, but someone Melendez managed at a café in Kissimmee. She was visiting Florida from Nebraska and was working at the café as a summer job.

In a statement, the Osceola County School Board says, "Because it is a law enforcement issue, we are unable to comment at this time."

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
