Osceola School Board member charged with battery, serving alcohol to a minor

An Osceola County School Board member has been charged with two misdemeanors after he allegedly served alcohol to an 18-year-old woman and then tried to kiss her.

Julius Melendez was charged last week with battery and serving alcohol to someone under age.

But the complaints against Melendez date back to July, when the woman came forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The teen was not a student in the district, but someone Melendez managed at a café in Kissimmee. She was visiting Florida from Nebraska and was working at the café as a summer job.

In a statement, the Osceola County School Board says, "Because it is a law enforcement issue, we are unable to comment at this time."