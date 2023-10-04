© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flagler Schools investigated by FBI for money lost to fraud

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published October 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
Superintendent LaShakia Moore notified the Flagler County School Board of the investigation on Tuesday night.
Pexels
Superintendent LaShakia Moore notified the Flagler County School Board of the investigation on Tuesday night.

Flagler Schools, the FBI, and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an electronic transfer of school funds to a possible fraudulent vendor.

In a statement, the district says, “We want to assure the public there has been no data breach on our part and that all district information remains secure and protected.”'

Superintendent LaShakia Moore notified the Flagler County School Board of the investigation at their meeting on Tuesday night.

It’s unclear how much money was lost from the district. Read the full press release on the scam.

The Flagler School District was in the news in August, when a school assembly targeted Black students for low test scores, even though some of the students were high-achievers on the test.

As a result, a principal lost her job, and another teacher was put on leave.

Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is WMFE's education reporter.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details