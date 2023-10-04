Flagler Schools investigated by FBI for money lost to fraud

Flagler Schools, the FBI, and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an electronic transfer of school funds to a possible fraudulent vendor.

In a statement, the district says, “We want to assure the public there has been no data breach on our part and that all district information remains secure and protected.”'

Superintendent LaShakia Moore notified the Flagler County School Board of the investigation at their meeting on Tuesday night.

It’s unclear how much money was lost from the district. Read the full press release on the scam.

The Flagler School District was in the news in August, when a school assembly targeted Black students for low test scores, even though some of the students were high-achievers on the test.

As a result, a principal lost her job, and another teacher was put on leave.