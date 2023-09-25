© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bus driver sign-on bonuses in Orange County aim to fix shortage

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published September 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT
Pixabay

The Orange County School District will offer bus drivers and mechanics a special sign-on bonus in order to attract new candidates for the positions.

Bus drivers will make $2,000 dollars at sign-on, and bus mechanics will make $3,000 dollars.

There is currently a need for 100 new bus drivers in the district. The district has started to adjust school routes to compensate for this shortage.

A nationwide bus shortage has been exacerbated by early retirement, low driver pay, and other factors including health concerns over rising COVID numbers.

Volusia County School District is also looking for more bus drivers.

Here's everything Orange County is offering:

  • Transportation Perfect Attendance Bonus: up to $1,500
  • Transportation Safe Driver Bonus: up to $300
  • Transportation Combo pay for bus operators: up to $9,000
  • Sign-on bonuses: $2,000 dollar sign-on for bus drivers, $3,000 dollar sign-on for bus mechanics

An incoming driver can make $12,800 in incentives, and current drivers can earn up to $10,800.

Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
