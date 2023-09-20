© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Schools go to court to try to get Hungerford lawsuit dismissed

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community as well as Bea Hatler, one of Robert Hungerford’s descendants, sued the district in July.
Florida Memory
The Orange County School district is in court Thursday, September 21 to ask a judge to throw out a lawsuit against the schools over the former Hungerford School.

The school was the first to educate Black students in Central Florida.

The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community as well as Bea Hatler, one of Robert Hungerford’s descendants, sued the district in July.

The plaintiffs claim that the district used the land that was formerly the Hungerford School, for purposes other than the education of Black children, a stipulation of the original land donation.

Orange County Schools don’t have any plans to return the land, which is deeded to them, to the township of Eatonville.

Earlier this year, a developer pulled out of a deal to turn the site of the school into apartments.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10:30 am at the Orange County Courthouse.

Read more about the fight to save the Hungerford School here.

Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
