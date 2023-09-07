Bunnell Elementary principal resigns after controversial assembly

Bunnell Elementary School Principal Donelle Evensen has resigned following an assembly at the school that singled out Black students.

Evensen had been on paid administrative leave following the incident before she announced her resignation. Another teacher is still on administrative leave.

Former principal Marcus Sanfilippo will fill in until a permanent replacement can be found.

Superintendent LaShakia Moore says an investigation into the assembly should be complete by the end of this week.

In an email to parents sent early Thursday morning Moore, who was recently named permanent superintendent of Flagler Schools by the school board, wrote, “I know that this has been a rocky start to the year but we as a school and organization are committed to restoring the rest of this year."

“There are many great things that are happening at BES and we will continue to do even more great things. During this time we need each of you to join us in helping our students and school move forward, " said Moore.

Some families have transferred schools after Black students were pulled out of class and reprimanded for low test scores on August 18. Students were promised McDonald's gift cards for high scores.

Many of the students at the assembly were already high-performers on the test, and low-performing White, Latino and Asian students were not at the assembly.

Moore has repeatedly apologized for the assembly. In a video message to families last month she said, "Students should never be separated by race."

On the last statewide report card, Bunnell Elementary received a "C" letter grade.