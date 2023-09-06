Moms for Liberty cofounder named to Florida Commission on Ethics

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a cofounder of the group Moms for Liberty to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Tina Descovich will be one of nine members of the commission. In a Tweet, Descovich says the commission is, “charged with serving as the guardian of the standards of conduct for public officers and employees as well as safeguarding public trust.”

Descovich was previously a member of the Brevard County School Board.

Back in 2021, she co-founded Moms for Liberty, which now has 285 chapters across the country. The aim was to fight back against COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates in public schools.

The group has now branched out to challenging books and other classroom materials.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled Moms for Liberty, an extremist group.

