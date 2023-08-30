© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Education
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Stories from WMFE and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) which delivers timely public safety information and emergency messaging to 13 public radio stations across the state of Florida.

Schools reopen in Central Florida after Idalia

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
Central Florida school districts closed for Idalia.
Pexels
Central Florida school districts closed for Idalia.

Schools are announcing reopening dates after Hurricane Idalia. Check to see if yours is on the list.

K12 Schools

  • Polk County Schools will reopen Friday, September 1.

Florida College System

  • Rollins College will reopen Thursday, August 31. Dining halls are open for hot meals Wednesday, August 30.
Education StormsCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
