Schools reopen in Central Florida after Idalia
Schools are announcing reopening dates after Hurricane Idalia. Check to see if yours is on the list.
K12 Schools
- Polk County Schools will reopen Friday, September 1.
Florida College System
- Rollins College will reopen Thursday, August 31. Dining halls are open for hot meals Wednesday, August 30.