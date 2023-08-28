© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education
2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Stories from WMFE and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) which delivers timely public safety information and emergency messaging to 13 public radio stations across the state of Florida.

Central Florida school closures ahead of Idalia

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
pexels.com
Schools are closing ahead of Idalia.

Marion County Schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of tropical storm Idalia. Some schools will transition into being used as shelters. All extracurriculars Monday are canceled except Marion after school programs. 

Osceola County Schools have canceled after school activities Tuesday, but school will still be in session.

Otherwise most counties in our area are still monitoring the storm and will provide updates later in the week as the storm approaches.

***Schools are listed in alphabetical order. ***

Brevard County Schools say they’re monitoring the storm for potential impacts. The schedule for classes and after school activities remains unchanged.

Lake County Schools are closely monitoring developments regarding the storm. They will notify parents and employees as soon as decisions are made regarding school operations.

Marion County Schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Orange County Schools say they’re monitoring the storm and will provide updates later in the week.

Osceola County Schools have canceled after school activities on Tuesday, but school's still in session.

Polk County Schools say they’re monitoring the storm. There are no changes to the district’s schedule at this time.

Seminole County Schools are currently monitoring the storm. Once they have more information they will share it on social media, their website, and with families and staff.

Sumter County Schools have not addressed the storm.

Volusia County Schools say as of now, they’re scheduled to remain open. No announcements have been made regarding the activation of shelters.

