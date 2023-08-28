Central Florida school closures ahead of Idalia

Marion County Schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of tropical storm Idalia. Some schools will transition into being used as shelters. All extracurriculars Monday are canceled except Marion after school programs.

Osceola County Schools have canceled after school activities Tuesday, but school will still be in session.

Otherwise most counties in our area are still monitoring the storm and will provide updates later in the week as the storm approaches.

***Schools are listed in alphabetical order. ***

Brevard County Schools say they’re monitoring the storm for potential impacts. The schedule for classes and after school activities remains unchanged.

Lake County Schools are closely monitoring developments regarding the storm. They will notify parents and employees as soon as decisions are made regarding school operations.

Orange County Schools say they’re monitoring the storm and will provide updates later in the week.

Polk County Schools say they’re monitoring the storm. There are no changes to the district’s schedule at this time.

Seminole County Schools are currently monitoring the storm. Once they have more information they will share it on social media, their website, and with families and staff.

Sumter County Schools have not addressed the storm.