Central Florida schools stick with AP Psych alternatives as first week comes to a close

Despite the change in policy, most Central Florida schools say they’re moving ahead by offering AP Psychology alternatives this year.

Volusia County Schools says it’s offering International Baccalaureate, and Cambridge International psychology classes to students who were enrolled in AP Psych.

Julio Nazario-Valle is the Chief Academic Officer for Volusia County Schools. He said their kids even have a third option to learn psychology with a local community college.

“We have our partnership with our college systems here with Daytona State College offering dual enrollment.”

Nazario-Valle said the goal is to empower kids to graduate with as many college credits as possible, to make higher education more affordable and attainable.

“And so those students that had registered for for example, AP Psychology, we want to be able to provide them with the option to continue and successfully be able to get that college credit for that course," said Nazario-Valle. "So we didn't want to just omit the course and not have something in lieu of it.”

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz says AP Psychology can now be taught in Florida again, after it was briefly banned in the state. AP African American History continues to be banned in the state.

School officials say the year has already begun, and the flip-flopping between course options is too complicated and confusing.

It's the only the first week of school, and Florida districts are currently grappling with a teacher and bus driver shortage, along with faulty A/C units in over 100 degree weather.