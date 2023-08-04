© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Seminole, Marion County Schools offer AP Psychology alternatives for Central Florida students

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
A student writes an essay on loose leaf paper.
Pixabay
The College Board announced Thursday the state department of education had banned AP Psychology.

Central Florida school districts are coming up with creative ways to work around an effective ban on AP Psychology in Florida, and still teach students psychology.

The College Board announced Thursday the state department of education had banned the course.

Anticipating a possible ban, Seminole County School leaders had been working behind the scenes on an alternative for students.

Juniors and Seniors enrolled in the course can now take an AP Seminar in Psychology.

The district’s Katherine Crnkovich said the course does not cover topics like gender identity and sexuality, which prompted the ban, but provides the same academic rigor.

“It really makes them focus on research at a collegiate level and they're able to work with collaboration, critical thinking," said Crnkovich. "And then what students do is they analyze a topic area of interest. So they'll have to give oral arguments, things like that."

Kids taking AP Seminar can also get college credit.

"They can still study psychology, but it will not be AP Psychology. But they can still pursue learning about general psychology concepts through this course, and they're still able to potentially earn that college credit through the AP seminar exam," said Crnkovich.

Marion County Schools said the 300 students enrolled in its AP Psych class will also get to take an alternative college-level psychology class for college credit.

Other districts like Orange County, which has some 2,400 students enrolled, said they’re working to identify alternative courses.

The AP College Board said it will not alter the course to fit Florida's expanded Parental Rights in Education, or Don't Say Gay law, that bans discussions around gender identity and sexuality in grades K-12.

The committee that developed the course has put out the following statement in support of teaching gender identity and sexuality in high school psychology courses:

"As a committee, we affirm that gender and sexual orientation are essential, longstanding, and foundational topics in the study of psychology. College-level introductory psychology students will encounter gender and sexual orientation as topics of study. Psychology graduates go on to pursue a range of careers and must be able to successfully navigate professional environments that will require familiarity with these concepts. To best prepare these students for college placement and careers in psychology, the topic on gender and sexual orientation will continue to be required in AP Psychology."

28,000 kids took AP Psych last school year in Florida.

Tags
Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details