Orange County kids must keep phones off, out of reach this school year

Starting this school year, students must keep their phones off and either in a backpack or purse from the first bell through dismissal.

Board members decided against allowing students to keep their phones in their pockets, and added in exceptions for students with a number of disabilities.

This accommodation was inspired by OCPS mom Judi Hayes, whose son Will has Down Syndrome. She argued that kids with disabilities should be able to use their phones discreetly without fear of getting in trouble.

“A child who needs to use a cell phone to monitor their glucose or their hearing aids, who takes out that device during class, and maybe there's a sub who doesn't know that they have a 504. Or maybe they don't have a 504. But then they have to out themselves as having a disability," said Hayes. "We run afoul of all kinds of basic tenants of the [American with Disabilities Act].”

Hayes said spelling out how the policy will apply for every kid in OCPS makes it easier on kids, parents and teachers alike.

“And I have a child with a disability, we do not use a cell phone. But everybody always tells me the same thing, oh, your child will be fine," said Hayes. "But if that's the case, then we need to write that into the policy because it doesn't just have to be the kids who have a loudmouth mom who's coming to the school board meetings who are going to be okay. Every kid deserves that level of respect.”

Students with a medical need that is documented in an Individualized Education Program (IEP), 504 plan or health plan can use their phones to monitor health conditions, without fear of punishment.

The policy will also allow students to use Apple watches, as long as they are only being used to tell time and not to communicate with anyone.

