Orange County School Board votes on new district-wide cell phone policy. Here's what's at stake

The Orange County School Board is meeting Tuesday, August 1 to discuss changes to the district’s cell phone policy ahead of the new school year.

The school district says the new rules would prevent disciplinary problems, while parents want kids to have phones for emergency situations.

Orange County students will continue to be allowed to have their phones on school property, including in classrooms and on school buses.

But under a new change the board is considering tonight, students’ phones would have to be silenced and away during school hours, from the first morning bell through dismissal.

Teachers will decide where a student can keep their phone during class such as a student's backpack, purse or pocket.

A student can only take their phone out if a teacher or staff member asks them to as part of a lesson or for other educational purposes.

Violating these rules would lead to the student’s phone being confiscated. These new rules would apply to all cellular devices including Apple watches and earbuds.

Board members will also approve a budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

Watch the school board meeting here. View the agenda here.