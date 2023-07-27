© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education

City of Orlando celebrates UCF Knights' move to the Big 12

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
UCF flag being hoisted up Orlando City Hall flag pole by Mayor Buddy Dyer and UCF staff and students.
City of Orlando
/
City of Orlando X (formerly Twitter)
The Knights are one of 14 members of the Big Twelve Conference.

Alongside the American flag, there’s another flag flying outside City Hall in Downtown Orlando starting Thursday: a flag honoring the UCF Knights.

UCF Football joined the Big 12 conference earlier this month, and to celebrate, the team’s flag will fly outside government buildings throughout the college football season.

The Knights will face off against Kent State University on August 31. Their first Big 12 game will be an at-home game on September 30 against Baylor University.

The Big 12 is made up of 14 college teams, after the addition of UCF, Brigham Young, Cincinnati and Houston universities to the ranks.

They join Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Christian University, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia’s football teams. Check out the Knight's schedule here.

Education Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter and fill-in host at WMFE.
