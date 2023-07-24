Orange latest Central Florida school district to offer free meals to students

Beginning this school year, every child in Orange County Schools will automatically qualify for free breakfasts and lunches.

The district joins Volusia County Schools in making free meals available to all families regardless of income level, along with Polk County Schools which offer free meals to students attending 129 qualifying schools in the district.

Brevard County Schools will continue to offer free breakfasts to every student in the district, but families need to apply for free lunches.

Osceola and Seminole County Schools require families to apply for free meals.

Children and families can also find their nearest food bank, using Second Harvest's food locator tool.

Kids can continue to get free meals at Florida's Summer BreakSpots through August 4. These sites provide food to kids and teens who are 18 and younger at churches, schools, libraries and other easily accessible community sites.