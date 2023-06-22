Stetson professor says Floridians should watch national social studies scores closely

Scores from a national standardized test show 13-year-olds dropped in their reading and math proficiency, continuing a downward trend since the COVID pandemic.

But Florida educational experts are more concerned about upcoming social studies and civics scores.

Stetson University Professor Lou Sabina says the reading and math scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress aren’t good.

Students dropped four points in reading and nine points in math this year, compared to the previous assessment during the 2019-2020 school year.

But he said for Florida kids, he’s closely watching upcoming social studies and civics scores, after recent legislation like the Parental Rights in Education and Stop Woke Act now restrict how history can be taught.

“That will impact social studies, more than any other subject area, it will impact civics.”

Sabina said the impact won't be felt as much in the other subject areas, whose curriculum and textbooks have essentially gone unchallenged.

“So that's really where the impact with the Woke Act and Parental Rights, it's going to come out in social studies," said Sabina. "It's tough to add that to math. It really is. It’s social studies that’s going to be impacted.”

The next NAEP civics and history tests will be administered in winter 2026, with scores released that spring.

