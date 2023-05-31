© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education

Central Florida teachers unions work around new restrictions on due collection

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published May 31, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT
Central Florida unions are getting creative when it comes to collecting members’ dues after a law passed making it illegal to deduct these fees from a person’s paycheck.
Pixabay
/
Ron Pollard is the local president of Orange Education Support Professionals Association. He says without dues, unions die.

Unions rely on these fees to pay the salaries of union leaders, but also to cover the legal expenses of members and to set up strike funds.

Pollard is helping teachers and support staff sign up for an alternative payment platform called e-dues through the Florida Education Association.

“Well, it's their own personal payment just as you would pay Netflix or any other entities, gym membership or whatever, that’s what it's about," said Pollard. "It's just another way for them to pay their union dues to keep their union strong.”

Under the new law, 60 percent of all professionals represented by a union must be enrolled in that union in order for it to operate in Florida.

“Right now, if you want a gym membership or even a different insurance, private insurance, you can elect to have that deducted from your paycheck," said Pollard. "So why are your union dues so evil?"

Despite these tests, Pollard says union membership in OESPA is higher than it's ever been.

Governor Ron DeSantis says these new rules give more power to teachers.

