Florida House will vote Wednesday on a bill that would mandate the instruction of AAPI history, culture

The Florida House is expected to vote to approve a bill Wednesday that would require K-12 schools in the state to teach the history of Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

Florida K-12 schools are already mandated to teach the history of slavery in the U.S., along with the history of the Holocaust.

Under provisions of the new bill, teachers will also be required to instruct students on the history of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the US.

Mimi Chan of Make Us Visible Florida has fought to get AAPI history in every Florida classroom for the last two years. She believes education is the only antidote to hate.

“I think one of the issues that we're fighting is that perpetual foreigner syndrome, you know, that we're always seen as foreigners, or, you know, people asking you where you're from," said Chan. "And then as, as you know, and I know the last few years and the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes has been really devastating for our community.”

Chan said learning this history will open kids up to the world, without having to leave their Florida classrooms.

“Something I think is essential not for just us as Americans but for our youth, is to learn about the contributions of these Asian Americans in history and that they can learn from the triumphs and mistakes of the past. That way we can take pride in our history.”

The new curriculum will teach students the history of the Japanese internment camps in the U.S. during World War II.

They will also hear the stories of immigrants from throughout the Asian continent, and experience the culture and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders.