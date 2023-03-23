Parlez-vous français? Hablas español? هل تتحدث العربية If not, you can learn at the Seminole Library

Seminole library patrons at all five library branches in the district can take advantage of the The William J. and Gloria Goodman Language Learning Lab, starting this week.

The learning lab is made up of seven, single-user, quiet study spaces called language learning pods where people can practice English or another language.

Each pod is outfitted with iPads, microphones, headphones and language-learning programs.

Residents simply need to show their library card in order to use a pod.

Two pods are open at the Central Branch in Casselberry, four at each of the Seminole County Library branches, and one more pod will open at the Altamonte Springs City Library.

The learning lab was donated by Seminole resident Harry Jacobs.

The donation was made in honor of his in-laws William J. and Gloria Goodman who learned English as a second language, after immigrating to the United States.

Learn more about the resources available at the Seminole County Library here.