Memorials held throughout Central Florida for victims of Wednesday's shooting in Pine Hills

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST
Nine-year-old T'Yonna Major was one of three victims killed in Wednesday's shooting.

A vigil for slain Spectrum News journalist Dylan Lyons will be held at UCF Friday night at 6:30 p.m. outside the Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

Lyons was a 2019 graduate of the school’s journalism program.

He was shot and killed while on assignment Wednesday. His photographer was also shot, but has recovered from his injuries.

Members of the public, students, alumni and members of the press are welcome to attend the ceremony.

A separate ceremony was held Friday afternoon at Pine Hills Elementary School for nine-year-old T’Yonna Major who the suspect shot and killed after Lyons.

Students and staff released dozens of multicolored balloons into the sky, while shouting, “We love you, T’Yonna.”

Major’s mother is still in critical condition. Both Lyons' and Major's families have started GoFundMe pages to help them cover funeral expenses.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
