Memorials held throughout Central Florida for victims of Wednesday's shooting in Pine Hills

A vigil for slain Spectrum News journalist Dylan Lyons will be held at UCF Friday night at 6:30 p.m. outside the Nicholson School of Communication and Media.

In honor of Dylan Lyons, there will be a vigil tonight outside of the Nicholson School of Communication and Media tonight. pic.twitter.com/u7GeL42GP3 — Nicholson School (@ucfnscm) February 24, 2023

Lyons was a 2019 graduate of the school’s journalism program.

He was shot and killed while on assignment Wednesday. His photographer was also shot, but has recovered from his injuries.

Members of the public, students, alumni and members of the press are welcome to attend the ceremony.

A separate ceremony was held Friday afternoon at Pine Hills Elementary School for nine-year-old T’Yonna Major who the suspect shot and killed after Lyons.

Balloon release at Pine Hills Elementary in memory of 9 yr old T’Yonna Major. Kids shouted out, “We love you T’Yonna!” #Fox35 ⁦@fox35orlando⁩ pic.twitter.com/Nvv6ZVCX1r — Valerie Boey FOX 35 (@vboey) February 24, 2023

Students and staff released dozens of multicolored balloons into the sky, while shouting, “We love you, T’Yonna.”

Major’s mother is still in critical condition. Both Lyons' and Major's families have started GoFundMe pages to help them cover funeral expenses.