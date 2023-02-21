© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education

UCF emeritus president John Hitt passes away at 82

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST
john hitt.jpg
University of Central Florida
/
John Hitt was the president of UCF from1992 until 2018.

UCF President Emeritus John C. Hitt has passed away. Hitt led the school from 1992 until he retired in 2018.

Hitt, who was originally from Texas, passed away Monday at the age of 82.

During his tenure, enrollment at the school tripled, graduation and retention rates increased and UCF opened its College of Medicine.

He also laid the groundwork for the Burnett Honors College, Rosen College of Hospitality, and UCF Downtown campus.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush said, “Simply stated, I believe Walt Disney and John Hitt have done more to transform Central Florida into a vibrant, dynamic place than any two people.”

Hitt is survived by his wife Martha, their children Charles and Sharon, grandchildren Jarrod and Alex, and great-grandchild Luca.

Education Central Florida News
