After weeks of student protests, BCU has a new head football coach

Raymond Woodie is the new head coach of Bethune-Cookman University’s football team, following weeks of student protests over the school’s football program and campus housing conditions.

Raymond Woodie will be the school’s 16th football coach.

His appointment comes after failed contract negotiations with Ed Reed put a spotlight on the university. Student protests continue over the football program and living conditions on campus.

Woodie, who is an alum of BCU and the university’s football program, said he doesn’t think the school needs to improve its football facilities in order to win.

“You know, we didn't care about facilities or all this extra stuff that people visualize that a program needs," said Woodie. "Obviously, we know, things need to progress in order to be at the upper echelon, but I mean, they taught us hard work pays off.”

Woodie who most recently was the assistant head coach at Florida Atlantic said his focus is on community engagement.

“We will host several programs that enable the university community to engage with us and learn how they can support our program," said Woodie. "We plan to implement a guest coaches program, supervised player meet-and-greets. I look forward to establishing a solid foundation for our team.”

Addressing the protests in a letter to students and families last week, BCU President Lawrence Drake said, staff have begun a, “complete assessment of all of its facilities, for fitness, renovation and teardown.”

Watch the full press conference with Drake and Woodie about the football program.

