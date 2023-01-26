© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education

Salvation Army distributes backpacks to help families restock school supplies

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published January 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST
school-times-3599175_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/
The Salvation Army will distribute the school supplies to families at a drive-through distribution on site.

It’s a little more than halfway through the school year, which means that some Central Florida school kids might have run out of supplies.

The Salvation Army of Osceola County will address this need by distributing backpacks filled with markers, crayons, gluesticks, folders and notebooks on Saturday.

Families can drive through the Salvation Army site to pick up the bags that are available on a first-come, first-serve basis on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Kissimmee's Union St. Salvation Army location.

Children must be present in the car to pick out their items. Registration is not required.

Materials have been donated by Walmart, Staples of Winter Garden, Florida Technical College, Embrace of Celebration, Youth Power Group of Kissimmee (YPG), Masa Action Fund, and Crayola Experience Orlando.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
