Salvation Army distributes backpacks to help families restock school supplies

It’s a little more than halfway through the school year, which means that some Central Florida school kids might have run out of supplies.

The Salvation Army of Osceola County will address this need by distributing backpacks filled with markers, crayons, gluesticks, folders and notebooks on Saturday.

Families can drive through the Salvation Army site to pick up the bags that are available on a first-come, first-serve basis on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Kissimmee's Union St. Salvation Army location.

Children must be present in the car to pick out their items. Registration is not required.

Materials have been donated by Walmart, Staples of Winter Garden, Florida Technical College, Embrace of Celebration, Youth Power Group of Kissimmee (YPG), Masa Action Fund, and Crayola Experience Orlando.